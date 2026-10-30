‘No recommendations’: Karnataka CM talks tough on transfers

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has put a stop to transfer lobbying, announcing that from November 1 no transfers will be permitted except routine ones. Sources at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) described the directive as a stern warning to all concerned.

The Chief Minister made it clear that nobody should approach him with transfer recommendation letters. Shivakumar asked officials and public representatives to stop spending time on such recommendations and to give priority to government work and public service. “I will not tolerate recommendations or pressure for transfers,” the CM said, adding that any negligence in public service will invite strict action.

He urged the administration to focus on three things— effective implementation of government schemes, ensuring that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries and prompt resolution of public grievances. “Authority and influence must be used to serve the people, not to seek transfers,” he said, asking everyone to take the message seriously and work towards better governance. The CM, by setting a deadline, is signalling that service delivery, not political lobbying, should set the agenda.

Supporters of the move will see it as a step toward administrative stability. Frequent transfers disrupt the continuity of schemes, and officers who feel secure in their posts can follow through on projects. The carve-out for “routine transfers” will also be closely watched to see that it is not used as a loophole.