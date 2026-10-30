Project K-Monitor to assess impact of govt schemes, Rs 14 crore set aside

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet has approved Rs 14 crore for Project K-Monitor, an initiative to track government schemes and development works and assess their impact on beneficiaries across all 224 Assembly seats.

The exercise will evaluate the implementation of welfare programmes, including the guarantee schemes, examine whether benefits are reaching the intended recipients and identify gaps in delivery. It will also assess departmental performance and the utilisation of public funds across sectors such as water resources, agriculture, healthcare, education and urban development.

The project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will cover one lakh projects or works, while the second will bring an additional 60,000 projects or works under the monitoring framework. The exercise will be conducted over eight months. The programme will also collect feedback from beneficiaries to assess the social, educational and financial impact of government schemes. Around one lakh beneficiaries will be covered, with detailed feedback collected from 60,000 respondents.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said the government needed to evaluate the outcomes of its spending rather than focus solely on implementation.

“Should we blindly spend public money collected through taxes without evaluating its impact? We need to know whether the schemes are making a difference in people’s lives. If there are gaps in implementation or benefits are not reaching the intended beneficiaries, we should make the necessary changes,” said Gowda.