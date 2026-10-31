After crop loss, Kolar farmers turn to daily wage work for survival

CHAMARAHALLI: Scarce rain has wreaked havoc with the cultivation plans of farmers in Kolar and KGF taluks. The drought has forced some of them to become daily-wage labourers just for survival.

After losing his ragi crop last year, Nageshappa (56) is trying his luck with green chilli on his three-acre land at Chamara Halli in Kolar taluk.

He has to support his wife and two sons, Dinesh and Nanjunda.

Green chilli has a shorter crop cycle, five to-six months, and he has less to worry. He also works at other fields and every morning he tends to his chilli cultivation on his land.

Nageshappa said that in the past he had earned good money from agriculture. Earlier labour was cheap. Wages were only around `150 to `175 per day. “Now even if we pay Rs 500 workers are not available,” he said. The situation has, however, a plus point now that he has become a daily-wager.

Nageshappa regrets that he did not allow his sons to take up higher education. During those days, income from agriculture was sufficient to lead a modest life but drought has redrawn the picture, he said.