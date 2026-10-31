Cemindia bags Rs 666-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail contract

BENGALURU: Cemindia Projects Limited has secured a Rs 665.61-crore civil works contract for Package 1 of the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project’s Mallige Line (Corridor-2), with construction expected to begin shortly.

The project involves the construction of a 7.795-km elevated viaduct, ramps, a double-decker rail-cum-road flyover and a station at Mathikere. The works will cover the stretch between Benniganahalli and Shettyhalli.

The double-decker structure at Mathikere will be a key engineering feature of Corridor-2, designed to accommodate road and rail infrastructure within the same limited urban corridor.