Cemindia bags Rs 666-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail contract

BENGALURU: Cemindia Projects Limited has secured a Rs 665.61-crore civil works contract for Package 1 of the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project’s Mallige Line (Corridor-2), with construction expected to begin shortly.
The project involves the construction of a 7.795-km elevated viaduct, ramps, a double-decker rail-cum-road flyover and a station at Mathikere. The works will cover the stretch between Benniganahalli and Shettyhalli.
The double-decker structure at Mathikere will be a key engineering feature of Corridor-2, designed to accommodate road and rail infrastructure within the same limited urban corridor.
The first level will serve as a road flyover to facilitate vehicular movement, while the second will carry the elevated suburban rail viaduct, the newsletter said. The arrangement is aimed at making optimal use of the limited right of way along the densely developed Mathikere-Yeshwanthpur stretch.
The scope also includes road flyover ramps, a Y-loop ramp, foot overbridges, multimodal integration facilities and other associated infrastructure. Additional specified works will be undertaken at Hebbal, Shettyhalli and Yeshwanthpur.
The Letter of Acceptance was issued on October 29, and the contract has a stipulated completion period of 24 months.