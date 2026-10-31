Centre must increase sugar FRP by at least Rs 50, says CM D K Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged the Union government to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane by at least Rs 50, saying farmers would get a better price for their produce only if the price of sugar was revised.

Responding to the ongoing protests by sugarcane growers, he said the FRP of sugarcane had not been adequately revised and stressed that the Centre must intervene to protect farmers' interests.

“We have written to the Centre on this issue even on Friday. I will meet the Union Minister concerned shortly. The FRP should be increased by at least Rs 50 so that farmers get a good price for their sugarcane. I am firmly on the side of farmers and they must be protected,” he told reporters.

Shivakumar also urged sugar factories to begin crushing operations without further delay. He said the Centre had issued directions in September to commence crushing, but factories had cited the need for the sugarcane to mature further when he questioned the delay.

“Factories should not delay crushing operations. They should start immediately. The Centre should honour the assurance it has given. Farmers should not face any difficulties,” he said.

Upto unions to hike curd price.

Shivakumar clarified that the decision on milk prices was within the government's purview, while any increase in curd prices was left to the respective milk unions.

Defending the government's decision to increase milk prices by Rs 8 per litre, Shivakumar said the hike was unavoidable as dairy farmers were facing financial difficulties.

“Farmers are going through a difficult time. Milk prices in several other states are higher than in Karnataka. If cattle have to be protected and dairy farming sustained, farmers must have sufficient income. We have taken this decision after much deliberation,” he said.

The unions had sought a Rs 12 per litre increase, but the government had approved only Rs 8, he said.

Uttarakhand helicopter crash; Govt made arrangements to bring mortal remains.

Expressing grief over the helicopter accident in Uttarakhand, Shivakumar said the tragedy had shocked everyone and that the State government had made all necessary arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to Karnataka.

“I had also visited the region two to three years ago. The tragedy has caused a great loss to the State. We must be extremely cautious. I pray for peace to the souls of the deceased. We have made all necessary arrangements to bring their mortal remains,” he said.