Chopper crash: 5 from Karnataka were on Char Dham Yatra

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU: Of the six people who died in a helicopter crash in the Joshimath valley of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday, five are from Karnataka.

The deceased passengers, including a police inspector attached to Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru, were on the Char Dham Yatra. Officials of the Karnataka government are in touch with the Uttarakhand government to bring the bodies back at the earliest.

The five passengers from Karnataka are Arun Salunke, CCB inspector from Aratal village in Athani taluk of Belagavi; Shankare Gowda VB, 38, an advocate, and HS Nataraju, 51, a businessman, both from Huliyurdurga of Kunigal taluk in Tumakuru; Prathap Gowda from Bachalli village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan, was a businessman based in Bengaluru; and Sudheer K. All five are said to be friends, and had left the city three days ago. The pilot is identified as Captain Himanshu.

As per the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), the helicopter, bearing registration number VT-HCX, took off from Badrinath at approximately 1.14pm. It lost communication while flying over Joshimath valley, following which its tracking system also stopped receiving signals.

Following the incident, teams from the Indian Army, Chamoli district administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were mobilised for rescue operations. The entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd., which was operating the ill-fated aircraft, was grounded.