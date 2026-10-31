FDA inspects 102 drinking water units, shuts 12

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected 102 packaged drinking water units across Karnataka on October 29 and 30 and shut 12 units for major violations of food safety standards.

The inspection was part of a statewide special drive launched on the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader. On the second day of the drive, FDA officials inspected 57 units, collected 37 water samples for laboratory analysis and issued notices to 29 units or food business operators (FBOs).

During the drive, 69 samples were collected and sent to government food laboratories for analysis. Notices were issued to 53 units for various violations.

The inspection revealed unhygienic conditions in several units, besides deficiencies such as food handlers not possessing mandatory medical certificates, labelling defects, non-availability of water analysis reports and absence of pest control certificates.