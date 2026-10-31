FDA inspects 102 drinking water units, shuts 12

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected 102 packaged drinking water units across Karnataka on October 29 and 30 and shut 12 units for major violations of food safety standards.
The inspection was part of a statewide special drive launched on the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader. On the second day of the drive, FDA officials inspected 57 units, collected 37 water samples for laboratory analysis and issued notices to 29 units or food business operators (FBOs).
During the drive, 69 samples were collected and sent to government food laboratories for analysis. Notices were issued to 53 units for various violations.
The inspection revealed unhygienic conditions in several units, besides deficiencies such as food handlers not possessing mandatory medical certificates, labelling defects, non-availability of water analysis reports and absence of pest control certificates.
Among the units shut on Friday, SP Food & Beverages at Santhepet in Hassan district and Avanti Industries at Madanayakanahalli in Bengaluru Urban district were found operating in unhygienic conditions.
Om Shakthi Minerals at Madanayakanahalli and Dalia Beverages in Mysuru Rural district were closed for operating without the mandatory licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Nandi Food and Beverages of Kalaburagi district was shut for severe unhygienic conditions and operating without the mandatory licence. Sai Ram Food Beverages in Bidar district was closed due to unhygienic conditions.
Aqua Refresh packaged drinking water unit in Kalaburagi district was closed for non-cooperation during inspection.
Meanwhile, officials seized 82 cases of one-litre packaged drinking water bottles worth Rs 7,380 from MS Food and Beverages at Vijayapura in Devanahalli taluk following detection of labelling defects.