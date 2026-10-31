Karnataka CM urges PM to meet demands of cane farmers

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in addressing the demands of sugarcane farmers in Karnataka, seeking early decisions on five key issues, including revision of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of sugar and restoration of the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) base recovery to 9.5%.

In a letter, Shivakumar urged Modi to revise the MSP of sugar which has remained at Rs 31 per kg since February 2019 while the FRP has risen from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,650 per tonne.

With sugar selling at about Rs 45 per kg, a revision now will not raise consumer prices, but it will protect farmers’ payments, the CM argued. The CM also urged the PM to review the ethanol directive of October 2026 after the crop estimate of February 2027, beginning with B-heavy molasses and revise the price of cane-based ethanol, unchanged since 2022-23 for juice and B-heavy molasses.

The CM also urged the PM to restore the FRP base recovery to 9.5% , so that farmers in low-recovery areas are not penalised for soil and climate. Fix separate MSPs for domestic and commercial sugar, protecting household consumers while bulk buyers pay a fair price.