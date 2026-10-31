Karnataka’s urban population to touch 70% by 2047: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka's urban population is projected to rise from the current 46% to 70% by 2047, requiring planned development of cities across the state and the creation of local employment opportunities, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said in Bengaluru on Friday.

Releasing the Karnataka Regional Urbanisation Plan 2047 at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said Bengaluru alone could not shoulder the burden of the state’s economic growth and that industrial activity and employment must be spread across regional cities.

“Bengaluru growing means Karnataka grows, and the growth of towns should improve life in villages. If cities become economically strong, we can provide more resources for rural development. This is our development vision,” he said.

The state’s population, currently around 6.9 crore, is expected to reach 7.7-7.8 crore by 2047, while the urban population is projected to increase substantially. Shivakumar said the government was preparing a long-term roadmap to address the resulting pressure on housing, transport and other infrastructure.

“People are moving from villages to cities mainly for education and employment. We must create an environment in which they can find jobs in their own towns, taluks and districts instead of everyone coming to Bengaluru,” he said.