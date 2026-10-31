KPCC chief Hariprasad defends six-year expulsion of Kripa Alva, says party followed due process

BENGALURU: Defending the Congress's decision to expel Kripa Alva from the party for six years, KPCC president B K Hariprasad on Saturday said the party took the action only after giving her a chance to explain her position and issuing a show-cause notice.

Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad said the party had sought an explanation from Alva within three days over certain acts that had embarrassed party leaders and triggered adverse media reports. However, she failed to respond to the notice, which was subsequently returned undelivered.

“We cannot take hasty decisions without seeking an explanation from the person concerned. In a democratic system, everyone deserves an opportunity to present their side. Since she did not respond, we decided to expel her from the party for six years,” he said.

Asked whether the notice had failed to reach Alva, Hariprasad confirmed that it had been returned. He said the party had no other option but to proceed with disciplinary action.

On whether the party would investigate if other people were behind Alva, he said the matter had been left to the authorities concerned. “There is direct evidence against Kripa Alva, which is why we expelled her,” he said.

Asked about reports of Alva travelling abroad, Hariprasad said the Intelligence Bureau and the CBI would look into the matter.

On other issues, Hariprasad took a swipe at the BJP over Congress's victory in Nagpur, saying the party had challenged an organisation that spreads hatred in the country.

Reacting to claims that the BJP had defeated Congress, he cited electoral setbacks suffered by the BJP in Varanasi, Bihar and constituencies associated with senior leaders Nitin Gadkari and Yogi Adityanath.

Taking a dig at former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa over their remarks on the future of the Congress government, he said, “When an elephant walks, wolves and foxes follow behind, hoping that something might fall. There is nothing wrong with that.”

On the Congress protest in Delhi, he said Rahul Gandhi had called for a nationwide fight to protect democracy and the Constitution. He alleged that the Railways had denied permission for a special train from Karnataka, creating difficulties for party workers.

“Thousands of our workers have already reached Delhi. A massive protest will be held at Ramlila Maidan to protect democracy and the Constitution,” he said.