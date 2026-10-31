My remark on SIR misconstrued: Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that his recent remarks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were misconstrued, asserting that he had not endorsed the exercise in Karnataka.

In a post on social media platform X, Satish said he had not claimed that the SIR process was conducted properly in Karnataka. Rather, he intended to convey that, unlike in some other states, the Congress had successfully thwarted the BJP’s alleged attempts to delete the names of Congress supporters from electoral rolls through Form 7 applications.

He said the efforts to prevent the deletion of eligible voters’ names were successful under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the guidance of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Satish also pointed out that the campaign against the alleged attempts to remove eligible voters from the electoral rolls was launched from Belagavi district.

Reiterating his stand, the minister said he had consistently opposed any attempt to deprive eligible citizens of their voting rights through the illegal deletion of their names from electoral rolls.

Urging the media and the public to understand the full context of his earlier statement, Satish said there was no change in his position on protecting the voting rights of eligible citizens.