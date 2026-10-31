PwD can’t claim sites on grounds of disability: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Noting that a person with disabilities cannot claim the allotment of a site from urban development authorities only because he qualifies as a person with disabilities (PwD), the Karnataka High Court said they must apply for it in the prescribed form and in answer to a notification calling for applications, as per the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (KUDA) Act read with KUDA Rules, and that registration on payment of Rs 600 is not an application.

The court also held that though Section 37(c) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, provides for 5 per cent reservation, it requires the appropriate government and local authorities to issue notifications, making schemes in favour of persons with benchmark disabilities. The said notification was issued on April 18, 2026; hence, it is from that date that the reservation is 5 per cent.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while allowing a petition filed in 2015 by the Mandya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) challenging the order dated August 8, 2013, passed by the State Commission for Persons with Disability, on a complaint filed by P Chandrashekar from Mandya district.

The complainant approached the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities on June 26, 2013, to allot a site on the ground that he is a person with disabilities, in a layout of 2,100 sites formed by MUDA.