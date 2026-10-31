‘Sting op’ row: Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul on Nov 1

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah will meet Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday and discuss the alleged sting operation targeting him during his two-day visit to New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Saturday to participate in the Congress-led INDIA bloc protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Ramlila Maidan. He is expected to brief Rahul on the alleged sting operation and the investigation into it.

Siddaramaiah’s move comes a day after Bengaluru police gave him a clean chit, describing the viral video, which contained allegations of sexual abuse against him, as fabricated and deliberately made.

The police investigation, however, is continuing to establish the origin of the video and identify those behind it.

Siddaramaiah had earlier said that he had brought the issue to the notice of the Congress high command after speaking to AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. His son and Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah had alleged that the conspiracy was intended to damage his father’s political legacy.

The controversy also triggered speculation about a conspiracy in the Congress. Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday dismissed such a possibility. He said Siddaramaiah is free to discuss the issue and other matters related to the party with Rahul.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the investigation is progressing in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly R Ashoka accused Venugopal of directing the state Congress leadership to end the investigation.