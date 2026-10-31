Stings claim lives as wasp colonies grow in Uttara Kannada district

KARWAR: People on the fringes of forests are facing a new threat — paper wasps, whose bites are becoming fatal. Victims’ families have been demanding compensation for their deadly bite. However, the Forest Department says it has no provision to compensate for deaths caused by wasp stings.

On October 28, 2026, Ganapathi Thimmagowda, a resident of Havinagadde Village in Vanalli Gram Panchayat in Sirsi taluk was stung by wasps near Kaishettymane in Hoshalli gram panchayat. Unable to bear the pain, the octogenarian breathed his last.

In another incident at Kajuwada in Anshi Gram Panchayat, a 60-year-old farmer Kashinath Somanna Kajugar was stung by the wasp on October 22, 2026 and breathed his last on October 30.