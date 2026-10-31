Western Ghats on wheels soon: Karnataka to launch India’s first mobile biodiversity museum

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will soon launch India’s first Western Ghats on Wheels- a mobile museum showcasing the endemic and unique biodiversity of the biodiversity hotspot. The specially designed Volvo bus will travel around the state, catering to various sections of society.

Karnataka State Western Ghats Taskforce Committee Chairman Mohammed Tabrez Alam Shariff said, the state has approved the bus and it will be launched in another six months. The estimated budget for the project is Rs1 crore.

Volvo is donating a 15metre 9600 service model multi-axle luxury coach for the mobile museum. Interactive and holographic screens will be placed inside the bus showcasing wildlife, waterfalls and forests. The bus will operate on roof mounted solar panels and zero-carbon footprint, he said.