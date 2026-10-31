Yellow alert was on, still chopper took off before fatal Uttarakhand crash

BENGALURU: A helicopter carrying six persons, including the pilot, crashed near Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Friday afternoon. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd, took off from Badrinath civil helipad at 1.12 pm for Sahastradhara in Dehradun.

“As per the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, two minutes after it took off, at 1.14pm, the helicopter lost control with the Air Traffic Control. The Army personnel first saw the copter fall behind the Hathi Pahad near Chayee village in the Jyotirmath area of Chamoli district and immediately alerted district authorities,”

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar told TNIE. He said that all the six bodies were retrieved in a joint operation by the Army, police, SDRF and ITBP. “The weather today is bad. It has been raining. The place where the helicopter crashed is forested. It was found burnt and there were no survivors. The bodies were charred. They will be taken tomorrow to Dehradun for postmortem and further legal formalities,” he added.