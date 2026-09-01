Bangalore University guest lecturers face the brunt of pay delay

BENGALURU: Guest lecturers at Bangalore University (BU) are the latest victims of staffers being deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty – many of them are yet to receive their salaries for July because of staff shortage to clear the payments. Until last Monday, a section of guest lecturers did not receive their compensations for both June and July, but on Tuesday, they reportedly received the June salary.

A university spokesperson said, “Most of our employees who work in the administration department are deployed on SIR duty. This is why we failed to pay salaries on time.” Sushma (name changed to protect anonymity), a guest lecturer who holds a doctorate, said she and her colleagues were more qualified than the university’s regular teaching staff, and yet they had to face discrimination.

“Whenever we went to the administration department to enquire, they told us that our salaries would be credited in a couple of days. We have been kept in the dark,” she said.

Sushma’s ordeal as a guest lecturer whose spouse earns and contributes to the family expenses, pales in comparison to the situations faced by many of her colleagues who are the sole breadwinners of their respective families.