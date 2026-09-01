BJP leader Vijayendra leads 10-day ‘Ballari Chalo' padayatra against Congress government

RAICHUR/BELAGAVI: The BJP sounded a fresh political battle cry against the ruling Congress in the state, launching its 170-km-long ‘Ballari Chalo’ padayatra from Lingasugur with an unprecedented show of strength by the party’s top leadership.
Led by BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, the 10-day march is aimed at highlighting what the party described as the Congress government’s administrative failures, corruption and “anti-people, anti-Dalit and anti-development” policies.
The launch brought almost the entire top rung of the BJP onto a single platform, signalling the party’s intent to turn the padayatra into a major political campaign against the government.
Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former ministers B Sriramulu, G Janardhana Reddy and C T Ravi, along with Raju Gouda, K Shivanagouda Nayak, MPs Govinda Karajol and Ramesh Jigajinagi, MLA Manappa Vajjal and several other senior leaders participated in the inaugural meeting at G K Residency Ground on the Lingasugur-Bengaluru Bypass Road.
The leaders formally kicked off the padayatra by blowing trumpets, declaring that the BJP would continue its campaign until the Congress government is “removed from power”.
‘Fight will continue beyond September 10’
Addressing reporters, Vijayendra said the conclusion of the padayatra on September 10 would not mark the end of the BJP’s campaign against the Congress government.
"All our senior leaders are participating in this padayatra. It will be a historic struggle,” he said, asserting that the BJP would intensify its fight against what he called a corrupt and anti-people government.
Vijayendra said the BJP would not retreat from its campaign and would continue to expose the government’s alleged failures before the people.
The BJP leadership also accused the Congress government of neglecting the interests of the poor, Dalits and the development of the State, and declared that the party would launch an organised political campaign to pave the way for the BJP-led NDA to return to power in the state.
From Valmiki Corporation scam to wider anti-government campaign
The BJP had initially mounted pressure on the government seeking the resignation of then minister B Nagendra over the alleged irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Although Nagendra eventually resigned, the BJP has expanded the scope of its campaign, citing a wider range of alleged administrative and governance failures.
The ‘Ballari Chalo’ march is now being projected by the BJP as a broader political offensive against the Congress government rather than a campaign centred on a single issue.
The 170-km padayatra will continue until September 10, covering nine Assembly constituencies across Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts
The launch in Lingasugur, with the participation of former chief ministers, senior legislators, MPs and former ministers, is being seen as a calculated attempt by the BJP to project unity within its ranks and regain political momentum in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.
Before the launch, Vijayendra offered special prayers at the Amareshwara Temple in Gurugunta and later met Sri Gajadanda Shivayogi Shivacharya Swamiji and sought his blessings.
With the BJP’s top leadership throwing its weight behind the march, the ‘Ballari Chalo’ padayatra is set to become a major test of the Opposition party’s ability to convert allegations against the government into a sustained political campaign on the ground.
Nagendra’s resignation won’t end BJP fight, says Ashoka
BJP’s agitation will continue despite the resignation of former minister B. Nagendra, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka said, alleging large-scale corruption and administrative failure under the Congress government.
Addressing the launch of the padayatra, Ashoka said the party would continue its fight over drought relief, the KPSC recruitment scam, pending pensions, ration-card cancellations, the garbage tender issue and Bidadi Township.
“Because of our agitation, more ministers will have to resign,” he said, alleging that Nagendra was made a scapegoat in the alleged Rs 187-crore Valmiki Corporation scam and demanding action against other ministers, including Priyank Kharge.
Ashoka accused the government of failing to provide drought relief despite crop losses across the state and demanded Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for farmers.
He further demanded the resignation of Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy over his reported remarks on Islam and accused the Congress government of “insulting Hindu sentiments.”
Yediyurappa calls Ballari Chalo a 'clarion call' of six crore Kannadigas
Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on described the BJP’s Ballari Chalo padayatra as a 'clarion call' reflecting the aspirations of six crore Kannadigas.
The padayatra was formally launched with the blowing of a ceremonial trumpet and singing of the farmers’ anthem. Addressing the gathering, Yediyurappa said the BJP’s agitation would continue until the “anti-farmer, anti-people and corrupt” Congress government was removed from power.
“This is not an election campaign but the beginning of a movement to oust the corrupt Congress government,” he said, questioning whether Chief Minister Shivakumar had the freedom to take independent decisions.