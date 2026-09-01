BJP leader Vijayendra leads 10-day ‘Ballari Chalo' padayatra against Congress government

RAICHUR/BELAGAVI: The BJP sounded a fresh political battle cry against the ruling Congress in the state, launching its 170-km-long ‘Ballari Chalo’ padayatra from Lingasugur with an unprecedented show of strength by the party’s top leadership.

Led by BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, the 10-day march is aimed at highlighting what the party described as the Congress government’s administrative failures, corruption and “anti-people, anti-Dalit and anti-development” policies.

The launch brought almost the entire top rung of the BJP onto a single platform, signalling the party’s intent to turn the padayatra into a major political campaign against the government.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former ministers B Sriramulu, G Janardhana Reddy and C T Ravi, along with Raju Gouda, K Shivanagouda Nayak, MPs Govinda Karajol and Ramesh Jigajinagi, MLA Manappa Vajjal and several other senior leaders participated in the inaugural meeting at G K Residency Ground on the Lingasugur-Bengaluru Bypass Road.

The leaders formally kicked off the padayatra by blowing trumpets, declaring that the BJP would continue its campaign until the Congress government is “removed from power”.