BJP plans 175-km padyatra in Karnataka ahead of 2028 Assembly polls

BENGALURU: THE BJP is looking to turn its 175-km, 10-day padayatra from Lingasugur in Raichur district to Ballari, beginning Tuesday, into the first leg of a sustained campaign against the ruling Congress ahead of the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, with its alliance partner JDS extending only “symbolic” support.

The march was initially planned to mount pressure on the Shivakumar-led government to dismiss ST Nayaka leader B Nagendra from the cabinet over his alleged role in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam. With Nagendra having already resigned, the BJP has now broadened the campaign, with party state president BY Vijayendra making it clear that the party would raise a host of issues to target the State Government.

The BJP is expected to demand recovery of the Rs 187 crore allegedly misappropriated in the Valmiki Corporation case and raise allegations of diversion of SCSP/TSP funds meant for the development of SC/ST communities to finance the five guarantees.

It is also likely to highlight the alleged lack of accountability over Rs 5,000 crore released under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the government’s handling of the drought situation and alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary doctors through the KPSC.

According to BJP sources, the party does not want to restrict the agitation to Nagendra or the Nayaka community, as this could prove politically counterproductive after his resignation and potentially generate sympathy for him. Instead, the saffron party intends to portray the issue as one concerning alleged misuse of funds meant for the welfare of the ST community.

Former minister B Sriramulu, another prominent ST

Nayaka leader, is expected to take the fight to Nagendra and the Congress, alleging that funds meant for the welfare of the community have been siphoned off.