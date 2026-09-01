BJP plans 175-km padyatra in Karnataka ahead of 2028 Assembly polls

BENGALURU: THE BJP is looking to turn its 175-km, 10-day padayatra from Lingasugur in Raichur district to Ballari, beginning Tuesday, into the first leg of a sustained campaign against the ruling Congress ahead of the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, with its alliance partner JDS extending only “symbolic” support.
The march was initially planned to mount pressure on the Shivakumar-led government to dismiss ST Nayaka leader B Nagendra from the cabinet over his alleged role in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam. With Nagendra having already resigned, the BJP has now broadened the campaign, with party state president BY Vijayendra making it clear that the party would raise a host of issues to target the State Government.
The BJP is expected to demand recovery of the Rs 187 crore allegedly misappropriated in the Valmiki Corporation case and raise allegations of diversion of SCSP/TSP funds meant for the development of SC/ST communities to finance the five guarantees.
It is also likely to highlight the alleged lack of accountability over Rs 5,000 crore released under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the government’s handling of the drought situation and alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary doctors through the KPSC.
According to BJP sources, the party does not want to restrict the agitation to Nagendra or the Nayaka community, as this could prove politically counterproductive after his resignation and potentially generate sympathy for him. Instead, the saffron party intends to portray the issue as one concerning alleged misuse of funds meant for the welfare of the ST community.
Former minister B Sriramulu, another prominent ST
Nayaka leader, is expected to take the fight to Nagendra and the Congress, alleging that funds meant for the welfare of the community have been siphoned off.
The Opposition is also likely to take up the proposed Bidadi township and NICE project, putting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the defensive. The Bengaluru tunnel road could emerge as another major flashpoint.
The BJP is seeking to build on the momentum generated by its recent protest at Lalbagh in Bengaluru against the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The legislation permits the State Government to use up to 5% of a public park for infrastructure and utility projects. The BJP has opposed the measure and appealed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent and return the Bill to the government. The 175-km route cuts across seven Assembly constituencies, two of which are currently represented by the BJP, while the Congress holds the remaining seats.
Meanwhilke, Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s absence from the padayatra has also attracted attention. He is scheduled to leave for the US on September 2 and return only on September 12.
Kumaraswamy has reportedly said that no one from the BJP had discussed the programme with him, but JDS workers were free to participate. Vijayendra, however, attributed the issue to a misunderstanding and said he would speak to Kumaraswamy.
Congress prepares counter-strategy
The Congress, meanwhile, is preparing to counter the BJP’s campaign. Shivakumar, along with KPCC chief BK Hariprasad, held a meeting with Congress leaders and MLAs from Koppal, Raichur and Ballari districts on Monday to chalk out a strategy. Shivakumar said the Congress would formulate its own political programme after the BJP begins its agitation. “Let them undertake the padayatra. After that, I will tell you what yatra we will undertake. We are politicians too. Let them start,” he said. Hariprasad questioned the BJP’s decision to continue with the padayatra after Nagendra had already resigned.
Hariprasad also sought to turn the corruption charge back on the BJP, referring to allegations during the B Yediyurappa government.
“Another name for corruption is BJP,” he alleged.
CONG TO LOSE 55 SEATS IF POLLS HELD NOW: INTERNAL SURVEY
Bengaluru: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the then KPCC president DK Shivakumar had predicted that Congress would win 136 seats, but it got 135. The party improved its tally by 55 seats compared to the 2018 results. If elections happen now, the Congress may lose 50-55 seats, including those held by some ministers, according to an internal survey. Shivakumar has taken strong note of the survey findings and has initiated remedial steps, according to sources.
Congress’ internal agencies led by MP Sasikanth Senthil and election strategist Sunil Kanugolu have been conducting such surveys regularly. Shivakumar, who held division-level meetings with party MLAs and MLCs recently, shared the survey findings.Though the Congress has a majority in the House with 141 MLAs, including three independents, it could win only around 85 seats, according to the survey.
Even if the Congress manages to win 20 to 25 seats held by the BJP or JDS out of 84 seats it lost in 2023, the party may still struggle to cross the 100-seat mark. The party MLAs neglecting their constituencies and failing to focus on development works, and slow implementation of government schemes at the grassroots are the reasons, according to the survey. Besides, anti-incumbency and discontent among certain communities in some constituencies are the other reasons.
The MLAs have been advised to be available in their constituencies and attend to people’s problems, look beyond the five guarantee schemes, focus on development works, and regain public trust ahead of the coming elections, according to sources.