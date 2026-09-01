DKS subtly targets BJP, says won’t interfere in KPSC investigation

BENGALURU: Reacting to the arrest of BJP leaders in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinarians by the KPSC, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he would not interfere in the investigation, but would obtain information about the case.

“I will not interfere in the investigation. I will get information,” he said, adding that there was an “internal conflict” within the BJP.

Questioning who had appointed the persons associated with the KPSC, while indirectly referring to the BJP leaders, Shivakumar said that he could not disclose the entire information until the investigation report was available.

“I cannot reveal all the information until the complete report comes. Let them say whatever they want. Time will answer them,” he said.

Reacting to Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations over the alleged KPSC recruitment scam, Shivakumar said that the former was free to make whatever allegations he wanted. “Kumaraswamy is not fighting against us. He is fighting against the BJP. Let him do his duty. Let him make whatever allegations he wants,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

On Kumaraswamy’s claim that he would release documents that could cause an upheaval, Shivakumar responded, “Very happy”.

‘Land guarantee only for legally valid records’

On the State Government’s proposed sixth guarantee— Bhoo (land) guarantee— CM DK Shivakumar clarified that the initiative would not be restricted to Bengaluru.

Shivakumar said it would cover people who had surrendered their land for government projects and stressed that their ownership rights should be properly recorded and compensation provided.

“This land guarantee is not limited to Bengaluru. It will apply to everyone who sacrifices their property for the government,” he said.