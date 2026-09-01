DKS subtly targets BJP, says won’t interfere in KPSC investigation

BENGALURU: Reacting to the arrest of BJP leaders in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinarians by the KPSC, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he would not interfere in the investigation, but would obtain information about the case.
“I will not interfere in the investigation. I will get information,” he said, adding that there was an “internal conflict” within the BJP.
Questioning who had appointed the persons associated with the KPSC, while indirectly referring to the BJP leaders, Shivakumar said that he could not disclose the entire information until the investigation report was available.
“I cannot reveal all the information until the complete report comes. Let them say whatever they want. Time will answer them,” he said.
Reacting to Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations over the alleged KPSC recruitment scam, Shivakumar said that the former was free to make whatever allegations he wanted. “Kumaraswamy is not fighting against us. He is fighting against the BJP. Let him do his duty. Let him make whatever allegations he wants,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.
On Kumaraswamy’s claim that he would release documents that could cause an upheaval, Shivakumar responded, “Very happy”.
‘Land guarantee only for legally valid records’
On the State Government’s proposed sixth guarantee— Bhoo (land) guarantee— CM DK Shivakumar clarified that the initiative would not be restricted to Bengaluru.
Shivakumar said it would cover people who had surrendered their land for government projects and stressed that their ownership rights should be properly recorded and compensation provided.
“This land guarantee is not limited to Bengaluru. It will apply to everyone who sacrifices their property for the government,” he said.
The State Government, he added, was making arrangements to issue proper documents containing all necessary details, including photographs of beneficiaries. The CM, however, stressed that only legally valid property documents would qualify.
“Documents must be legally valid. Even when converting B Khata to A Khata, there must be legal validity. If there is a bogus registration, it cannot be done,” he said.
He said ensuring legally valid documents was important as beneficiaries might need to transfer the property, raise loans against it or divide it among family members in the future. “The government has to ensure that their rights and properties are protected,” he said. Shivakumar also said the land-related initiative had its origins during the previous Siddaramaiah government when Krishna Byre Gowda was revenue minister and was being continued by the present government.
Special session
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reiterated the need for a 1-day special session of the legislature to deliberate on several pressing issues facing Karnataka. He said the Dr K Kasturirangan report, farmers’ concerns and the prevailing drought situation required detailed discussion and decisions involving elected representatives and public opinion.
Shivakumar said with sarcasm as to whether the opposition BJP and JDS would cooperate to hold a special session or not.
At a time when the BJP is embarking on a 10-day padayatra from Tuesday against the government, the state cabinet, is likely to meet on Thursday, is expected to take a call on holding the special session as there is immediacy to file objection against the 7th draft notification of the Centre on the implementation of the Kasturirangan report.