Driver keeps DK Shivakumar waiting outside Soudha

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was kept waiting for nearly five minutes outside Vidhana Soudha after his driver failed to be present when he arrived near his car to leave for home on Monday.

Shivakumar exited through the western gate of Vidhana Soudha after completing his engagements and headed towards his official vehicle that had been parked for him. However, when the CM reached near the vehicle, the driver was not present there.

Shivakumar waited near the vehicle for around five minutes. Seeing the delay, his personal staff instructed officials to arrange an alternative vehicle. Meanwhile, members of the public gathered around Shivakumar seeking to submit petitions and air their grievances.

Even as the alternative vehicle was being arranged, the driver came rushing towards the car and Shivakumar and left for home.