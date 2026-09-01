Gruha Jyothi scheme survey deadline extended

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state government has extended the deadline for the door-to-door survey for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, one of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government, by a month. The scheme had started in July 2023.

As per earlier schedule the survey that began in July 2026 was to end on August 31. But the state government on Monday passed orders extending the deadline till September 30.

Sources in the energy department said, the deadline was extended as only 70% of the beneficiaries were surveyed. The maximum problem the staffers are facing is in Bengaluru urban, where many apartment dwellers or consumers in individual houses are not sharing their information. In some apartment complexes or gated communities, surveyors are not being allowed inside the premises. While in many cases the houses are locked.

To address these issues, the BESCOM on Monday issued special guidelines for locked and vacant houses. As per the directions, meter readers will visit locked up premises thrice at different time slots. Staffers will capture the geo-coordinates of the location during each visit and mark it as “DL” (Door Lock) in the mobile app.

A message of the same will also be shared to the registered contact number of the beneficiary up to three times asking them to come forward and share details. In case of vacant houses, also the same method will be followed, the officials said.