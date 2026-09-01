Karnataka HC scraps Suryanagar project near Bannerghatta

BENGALURU: In a major setback to the state government, the Karnataka High Court quashed the acquisition of 1,938.13 acres of farm land for a housing project for the formation of Suryanagar Layout 4th Phase by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), abutting the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).
“Housing is not the only requirement for human existence. Ecology, wildlife, forest, water streams, etc., all are equally important for human existence. We are of the view that since the project in question itself falls within the Bannerghatta National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone of 268.96 sqkm, the whole project is misconceived and would have irreversible ecological, environmental and wildlife-related consequences,” said a division bench of Justices DK Singh and H Shanthi Bhushan, who pointed out that the acquisition is nothing but an exercise without considering scientific study and social ecological factors.
It passed the order while allowing a batch of appeals filed by farmers from Indalawadi, Konasandra, Baganadoddi, Kadujakkanahalli and Bommandahalli in Anekal taluk, questioning the single-judge order dated January 13, 2025, concerning the acquisition of land in 2015.
The single judge, disposing of the writ petitions, allowed the proceedings to acquire agricultural land on the condition that KHB shall obtain necessary clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and quashed the acquisition proceedings over converted lands, except for forming roads as per the Comprehensive Development Plan.
The court noted that the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in compliance with the order dated October 8, 2025, submitted the detailed report dated January 5, 2026 before the Supreme Court, flagging serious concerns over disastrous and irreversible consequences KHB Surya City would have as it immediately abuts the revised ESZ boundary of Bannerghatta National Park.
Suryanagar project will affect elephant corridor: K’taka HC
The Karnataka government and KHB contended that the acquisition for public purpose would override the fact that lands were converted for non-agricultural uses.
Discussing in detail the significance of BNP, the court observed that the Suryanagar housing project would seriously affect the Karadikkal-Madeshwara Elephant Corridor, and the forest department of Karnataka has already flagged the likelihood of increased human-wildlife conflict arising from this development. Ignoring all such concerns, the housing project has been undertaken, the court observed.
“It is true that the object of land acquisition should be for the greater purpose of public good. The lands may be acquired for various projects which are covered under the scope of public purpose. However, in our view, no public purpose can supersede the object of environmental and ecological conservation,” the court noted.
It further said that as important as it is to encourage development and urbanisation, it must be done while balancing the interests of the environment and its species. The proposed Suryanagar project aims to give affordable and well-planned housing plots to the allottees and the public, but the same is done at the cost of displacing the wildlife and depriving them of their natural habitat, the court added.