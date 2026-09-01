Karnataka HC scraps Suryanagar project near Bannerghatta

BENGALURU: In a major setback to the state government, the Karnataka High Court quashed the acquisition of 1,938.13 acres of farm land for a housing project for the formation of Suryanagar Layout 4th Phase by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), abutting the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

“Housing is not the only requirement for human existence. Ecology, wildlife, forest, water streams, etc., all are equally important for human existence. We are of the view that since the project in question itself falls within the Bannerghatta National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone of 268.96 sqkm, the whole project is misconceived and would have irreversible ecological, environmental and wildlife-related consequences,” said a division bench of Justices DK Singh and H Shanthi Bhushan, who pointed out that the acquisition is nothing but an exercise without considering scientific study and social ecological factors.

It passed the order while allowing a batch of appeals filed by farmers from Indalawadi, Konasandra, Baganadoddi, Kadujakkanahalli and Bommandahalli in Anekal taluk, questioning the single-judge order dated January 13, 2025, concerning the acquisition of land in 2015.

The single judge, disposing of the writ petitions, allowed the proceedings to acquire agricultural land on the condition that KHB shall obtain necessary clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and quashed the acquisition proceedings over converted lands, except for forming roads as per the Comprehensive Development Plan.

The court noted that the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in compliance with the order dated October 8, 2025, submitted the detailed report dated January 5, 2026 before the Supreme Court, flagging serious concerns over disastrous and irreversible consequences KHB Surya City would have as it immediately abuts the revised ESZ boundary of Bannerghatta National Park.