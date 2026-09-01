KPSC investigation: BJP leaders uncomfortable as ‘middleman’ Kannale arrested

BIDAR: The arrest of Basavaraj Kannale, who hails from Dongapur village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district and a Syndicate member of Tumakuru University, by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in New Delhi on Sunday in connection with the alleged illegal recruitment of veterinary officers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has reportedly caused unease among several BJP leaders.

Kannale’s arrest comes soon after the arrest of former KPSC controller of examinations and IAS officer Jnanendra Kumar Gangwar over the alleged recruitment and examination irregularities.

Kannale’s arrest has raised concerns among some BJP leaders, as he was reportedly close to several prominent party leaders. Some have already clarified that their association with Kannale was purely social and had no connection with any business dealings. But their dealing with him could come under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.

Kannale, who was reportedly without a regular job a few years ago, is now said to have accumulated substantial wealth. He had a travel-related business in Bidar and was also into cattle rearing and social activities. Initially, he was reportedly close to Bidar South MLA Dr Shailendra Beldale, when the latter was KIADB chairman. Later, he is said to have developed contacts with several senior BJP leaders, including former deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan.

Kannale reportedly told his close associates that he was seeking a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Bidar district.