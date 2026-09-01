Krishna Byre Gowda conducts early-morning surprise inspection of waste management system

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda conducted a surprise inspection of the solid waste management system in Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) limits early on Monday, and directed sanitation workers to ensure mandatory door-to-door collection of segregated waste.

The inspection began at 5.30 am and covered areas from the Mallasandra auto mustering point in Dasarahalli division to Jalavayu Apartments. In Mallasandra, the minister inspected the attendance of drivers and helpers, RFID scanning of waste collection vehicles and their functioning. He later visited the pourakarmika mustering point, where he inspected attendance, uniforms, gloves and working conditions of sanitation workers. The minister also interacted with pourakarmikas and heard their grievances.

During door-to-door inspections, the minister and BNCC commissioner checked whether households were segregating wet and dry waste, the regularity of collection and road cleanliness.

The minister also inspected poorly maintained vacant sites and directed officials to issue notices to owners and ensure their cleaning. Waste collection and segregation were later inspected in Jalahalli Ward.