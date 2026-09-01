Kumaraswamy alleges KPSC irregularities, turns fire on Rahul, Priyank Kharge

NEW DELHI, BENGALURU : Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy once again criticised the Karnataka government over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment. This time, he dragged the name of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and taunted him asking when he would visit Bengaluru to meet those affected by the alleged KPSC scam.

Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, claimed that the “KPSC scandal” was generating negative national attention for Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy directed pointed criticism at Home Minister Priyank Kharge, alleging he could not escape responsibility for irregularities in the selection and recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer Grade-1 posts that occurred during his tenure as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister. He alleged that candidates had been made to sit in a resort, given question papers in advance, and had answers marked on OMR sheets - calling it, sarcastically, “the first such experiment in the country” and claimed Priyank “deserved credit” for it.

He questioned how a minister could claim ignorance of activities within his own department while apparently being well-informed about every other issue in the country, adding that “the public is intelligent enough” to see through such claims.

Kumaraswamy also remarked that since taking charge of the Home portfolio, Priyank’s has been “invoking the RSS from morning to evening” rather than focusing on his own responsibilities.