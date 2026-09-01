Neelakurinji tourism: Forest department warns of strict SOPs for trekkers

BENGALURU: Making the most of the rare blooming of Neelakurinji flowers along trekking routes in Kudremkukh National Park (KNP), the state tourism department has invited citizens to visit the locations. However, the forest department pointed to strict restrictions on trekking and carrying capacity along the trails.

Tourism officials said they have identified Kudremukh as a nature and environment tourism destination. Visitors will be provided information about the blooming of rare flowers such as Neelakurinji and their ecological significance, while promoting responsible tourism in natural destinations and improving visitor experience, they added.

“The limited blooming of these blue-violet flowers in Kudremukh has generated special interest among tourists. We need to present such natural phenomena through environmentally responsible tourism. Instructions have been given to district tourism officials to provide visitors with information, guidance and facilities without causing any harm to the flowers or their habitat,” said Ram Prasath Manohar, secretary, tourism department.

Forest officials said these rare flowers are blooming along four trekking trails of KNP -- Kurinjal Peak, Gangadikal, Netravati and Kudremukh. “Though all four trek routes in Kudremukh are open to people, entry is only after registration through the Aranya Vihaara portal.

There is no special permission for people to see the Neelakurinji,” a forest official from Kudremukh said. There is stringent carrying capacity and footfall regulation for trekking, particularly after April 9, when SOPs for trekking were released, he added.