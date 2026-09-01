Nepal floods: Families of 13 Karnataka residents await word on their loved ones

BENGALURU: While a few Bengaluru-based people could contact their relatives stranded in Nepal and be assured of their safety following the flash-floods and landslides, a majority of them are still waiting in anguish for updates about their loved ones.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he had spoken to some of the stranded, and that 13 of Karnataka’s residents were yet to be accounted for. “Our officials are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the central government. We have sent our representatives to establish contact,” he said.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) commissioner S Honnamba told TNIE that 22 people from Karnataka were scheduled to land in Bengaluru tomorrow (Tuesday), via a relief flight from Kathmandu.

The loved ones of those whose whereabouts are yet to be ascertained, live in obstinate hope. Savita Kothandaraman, who is yet to hear from her parents who had gone to Nepal to trek, keeps her eyes peeled for the daily list of rescued Indians released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). “I was added to a WhatsApp group, where a list of rescued citizens is sent every day.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has been helpful with timely updates,” she said. Four more relatives that TNIE could reach corroborated with the same information, all of them spending day four of no contact or update with their loved ones since registering their status as missing.