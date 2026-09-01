Pollution threatens river Vasishta Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, create problems for people

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With less than a year remaining for the Godavari Pushkarams, pollution along the Vasishta Godavari stretch from Siddhantam to Narsapuram has emerged as a major concern, with garbage dumping, sewage discharge and debris affecting the river’s cleanliness.

Garbage collected from several nearby villages is reportedly being dumped on the riverbank at Siddhantam, while some people allegedly transport waste during night hours and dispose of it directly into the river.

The dumping has also created problems for people visiting the nearby cremation ground.

The right bank of the Vasishta Godavari from Siddhantam to Narsapuram presents an unclean picture, with solid waste and other debris dumped at several locations. In towns and villages, sewage is also being discharged into drains and canals that ultimately flow into the Godavari.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, during a review meeting with officials on August 26, stressed the need to ensure that not even a drop of sewage water enters the Godavari.

He said priority should be given to maintaining the sanctity and cleanliness of the river ahead of the Pushkarams and providing environmentally friendly facilities for devotees.

Another concern is the continued presence of debris from idols immersed during last year’s Vinayaka Chavithi and Dasara festivals.