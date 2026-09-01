Pollution threatens river Vasishta Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, create problems for people

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With less than a year remaining for the Godavari Pushkarams, pollution along the Vasishta Godavari stretch from Siddhantam to Narsapuram has emerged as a major concern, with garbage dumping, sewage discharge and debris affecting the river’s cleanliness.
Garbage collected from several nearby villages is reportedly being dumped on the riverbank at Siddhantam, while some people allegedly transport waste during night hours and dispose of it directly into the river.
The dumping has also created problems for people visiting the nearby cremation ground.
The right bank of the Vasishta Godavari from Siddhantam to Narsapuram presents an unclean picture, with solid waste and other debris dumped at several locations. In towns and villages, sewage is also being discharged into drains and canals that ultimately flow into the Godavari.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, during a review meeting with officials on August 26, stressed the need to ensure that not even a drop of sewage water enters the Godavari.
He said priority should be given to maintaining the sanctity and cleanliness of the river ahead of the Pushkarams and providing environmentally friendly facilities for devotees.
Another concern is the continued presence of debris from idols immersed during last year’s Vinayaka Chavithi and Dasara festivals.
Fragments of idols washed ashore during floods in early August were seen at several locations, including Siddhantam, Koderu, Karugorumilli and Narsapuram. At Narsapuram, municipal sewage reaches the Godavari through drains and canals, including those from Sriharipeta and Vemuladeevi.
Despite proposals for a sewage treatment plant, the project has not yet materialised. With devotees expected in large numbers in Achanta, Palakollu and Narsapuram constituencies during the 2027 Pushkarams, officials need to act immediately to stop waste dumping and sewage discharge into the sacred river.
Policy-making expert and Palakol Chamber College principal D Venkateswara Rao told TNIE that civic bodies should impose penalties on those found polluting the river. He said greater awareness and civic responsibility should be created among the public, while the government should introduce stringent laws to punish those polluting the Vasishta Godavari, particularly with the Godavari Pushkarams approaching.
Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said a comprehensive plan had been evolved to prevent pollutants from entering the Vasishta Godavari in the district.
The Minister said a massive clean-up programme would be launched shortly, along with awareness campaigns on keeping the river clean. All panchayat and civic staff from Siddhantam to Narsapuram have been given strict instructions to ensure cleanliness along the river and prevent the dumping of waste into it.