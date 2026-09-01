Puttur MLA flags alleged corruption by KRIDL officials, seeks departmental probe

MANGALURU: Congress MLA from Puttur, Ashok Kumar Rai, has written to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar seeking a departmental inquiry into allegations of corruption and intimidation against two Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) officials in Mangaluru.

In his letter, Rai alleged that Executive Engineer Vijay and Junior Engineer Prajwal of the KRIDL Mangaluru division have been accused of harassing contractors executing development works and demanding illegal payments.

According to the MLA, contractors have complained that the officials allegedly claimed monthly payments had to be made to the district in-charge minister and the department minister, and collected an additional 7% "KRIDL charge" from contractors. Rai further alleged that contractors who questioned the demand were threatened.

Describing the allegations as serious, Rai said any malpractice in projects funded with public money would undermine transparency, quality of works and public confidence in the department.

The MLA urged the Chief Minister to order a fair and comprehensive departmental inquiry into the complaints. He also sought the suspension or transfer of the two officials pending completion of the investigation, considering the gravity of the allegations.

Rai further requested that if the allegations are established during the inquiry, strict disciplinary action be initiated under the relevant service rules.

He also sought recovery of any government funds found to have been misappropriated or any money allegedly collected illegally, along with appropriate legal action against those responsible.