Rayareddi counters BJP criticism, says wants to establish new religion

KOPPAL/ BENGALURU: Attempting to stem the backlash to his reported statement on Islam, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi on Monday said he wants to start a new religion. “I will establish a new religion, keeping all good ideas in mind,” he said at a press conference in Bodur village of Yelburga taluk.

“I have my own religion. Why not establish a religion myself? I am silent because I don’t have followers. I have read the summaries of all religions. Let Hindus debate with me. Let us see who will come to debate with me. Tell Sunil Kumar and R Ashoka that Hinduism is made up of people. Let them tell me who the founders of Hinduism are. I am a person who has accepted the principles of Sharan. I have not said that any religion or Hinduism is bad... why not include all ideas and make a good religion?” said Rayareddi.

His comments on Islam have created a controversy, with BJP leaders slamming him for comparing religions, and accusing the Congress government of insulting Hindu faith for vote-bank politics. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that Rayareddi’s remarks were disrespectful to Sanatana Dharma, and demanded that he withdraw his statement and apologise. He urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to sack Rayareddi from the Cabinet if he refused to apologise. Reacting to these comments, the minister said, “Sunil Kumar and Ashoka are my friends.

I have not said that any religion is bad. I have said that mankind is in the Quran. That does not mean Hinduism is bad. I have gone to various places to study religions. I have said I want to go to Mecca. But I also said it will not happen, to go there one has to convert. I will not convert.”