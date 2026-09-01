Three Karnataka sub-inspectors suspended for discussing money paid to get posting

HALIYAL (UTTARA KANNADA) : Three sub-inspectors, who were allegedly discussing on a mobile conference call about the bribe paid for the post of Haliyal sub-inspector law and order have been suspended by the Uttara Kannada superintendent of police.

The three sub-inspectors — Kiran Patil, Krishna Arageri and Vinod Reddy — are friends and were discussing the bribe paid for the post of sub-inspector in Haliyal and other casual details.

The audio clip was leaked on social media and it has since gone viral. The JDS social media cell too picked it up and slammed the ruling government over corruption.

In the two-minute clip, the three SIs purportedly discuss how the money was paid to get the post and share that they should join the same taluk and ‘earn’ together. Ordering their suspension, Uttara Kannada SP MN Deepan said that he has ordered a departmental inquiry.