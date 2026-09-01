Transport Minister meets bus travellers at Kempegowda bus station

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of the KSRTC and BMTC bus stations at Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS), interacting directly with passengers and reviewing cleanliness, passenger facilities and student bus pass distribution. At the KSRTC bus station, the minister inspected the facilities and spoke to passengers travelling to different destinations. Most passengers expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness and basic amenities.

At the BMTC bus station, he sat on a stone bench with passengers waiting for buses and enquired about their grievances. Passengers reportedly said they had no major complaints.

The minister expressed displeasure after finding that a doctor was unavailable at the Health Department’s Namma Clinic on the premises. He directed the BMTC managing director to immediately coordinate with the Health Department commissioner and ensure the deployment of a doctor. Officials were also asked to provide first-aid facilities wherever required.

Suresh inspected shops and directed vendors not to charge passengers above prescribed prices. He also checked with passengers whether excess charges were being collected at the luggage counter.