Will address concerns of police, says Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday interacted with more than 600 police personnel from selected Commissionerates and District Police Units at Ambedkar Bhavana, Bengaluru, to understand their concerns, suggestions and operational challenges and to identify measures to strengthen police welfare and service delivery.

During the interaction, police personnel shared their views and suggestions on police welfare, working conditions, operational challenges, public service delivery and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the department.

The programme was conducted in two sessions. The morning session was attended by constables and head constables, while the afternoon session comprised personnel from the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Police Inspectors.

Participants placed before the Home Minister various suggestions aimed at improving the professional working environment and strengthening policing standards. The programme was attended by Rajendra Kumar Kataria, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, MA Saleem, DG & IGP, Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, along with other senior IPS officers.