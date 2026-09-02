72 per cent of Karnataka government school teachers positive about AI in education

BENGALURU: Government-school teachers, including those surveyed in Karnataka, are largely positive about artificial intelligence (AI), but gaps in training, institutional support and data privacy remain a concern, according to a new JanAI report. The national survey covered 797 government-school teachers across Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The report found that 72% of teachers feel positive about AI in education, while 26% use it regularly. Teachers primarily use AI to simplify difficult concepts, generate examples and activities, and prepare worksheets and assessments.

The survey found that teachers are adopting AI even in schools without computer laboratories, often accessing the tools through their personal phones. While AI is increasingly being used as a teaching aid, student over-dependence emerged as the top concern among teachers.

Among teachers who said AI makes them personally more effective, 86% also expressed concern that students could become over-dependent on AI, compared with 64% overall. The report said teachers therefore see AI as useful for themselves but potentially risky for students when used without adequate guidance.

The survey also flagged a significant privacy concern. More than half of teachers who use AI tools said they had entered a student’s name, marks or photograph into an AI tool at some point. The report found that teachers’ confidence in protecting student privacy did not necessarily translate into safer practices.

Interestingly, concerns about AI replacing teachers were largely absent from both structured responses and open-ended answers. Instead, the report identified school rules, state policy, training and a named person to approach when something goes wrong as important factors in promoting responsible AI use.