Bank of Baroda announces 2,482 vacancies for local bank officers.

BENGALURU: Bank of Baroda has announced a recruitment drive for 2,482 Local Bank Officers in Junior Management Grade/Scale-I across 20 states and union territories.

Selected officers will be posted in the state for which they applied for the first 12 years of service, or until their promotion, whichever is earlier.

Candidates aged 21 to 30 years as on August 1, 2026 are eligible, with standard age relaxations applicable. Applicants must hold a graduation degree and have at least one year of post-qualification experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank listed in the RBI’s Second Schedule.

Candidates must also be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for. Applications can be submitted online until September 7, 2026.