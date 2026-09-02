Bengaluru veterinary recruitment scam: Candidates allegedly paid Rs 40 lakh per post

BENGALURU: The CID investigation into the alleged scam in recruitment of around 400 veterinary officers has reportedly uncovered a large network that allegedly collected up to Rs 40 lakh for each post.

Six candidates have reportedly admitted to paying money and appearing for the recruitment examination through the network. Searches at these candidates’ houses and their interrogation reportedly yielded significant information related to the alleged scam.

However, CID officials have not released any details regarding the six candidates’ confessions.

The CID officials have reportedly uncovered some secret centres where the exam was conducted for such candidates. They were allegedly accommodated at resorts in Bengaluru, Devarayanadurga in Tumakuru and Andhra Pradesh, where they were given training. They were also allegedly given question papers ahead of the examination.

The investigation gained momentum with the arrest of Basavaraj Kannale, a politician from Bhalki, who is suspected to be a key intermediary in the alleged scam.

The CID officials reportedly detained Kannale in Delhi airport when he was allegedly attempting to leave the country. After obtaining a search warrant, the CID sleuths searched Kannale’s residence at Vinayaka Layout in Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru and reportedly seized CCTV DVR, documents and other material evidence. Photographs of Kannale with a batch of DySPs recruited by the KPSC went viral on Tuesday.

The sleuths are contemplating questioning these DySPs to ascertain their links with Kannale. They are also probing his reported links with IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who was arrested on August 29 in connection with the alleged scam.

Gangwar and Kannale have been sent to CID custody for 10 days. Gangwar had reportedly served as controller of examinations at the KPSC.