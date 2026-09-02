BY Vijayendra leads 10-day Ballari Chalo padayatra against Congress government

RAICHUR/BELAGAVI : BJP sounded its biggest political battle cry against the ruling Congress by launching its 170 km ‘Ballari Chalo’ padayatra from Lingasugur on Tuesday, with the party’s almost entire top leadership showing up.

Led by party state president BY Vijayendra, the 10-day march is aimed at highlighting what the party called the Congress government’s administrative failures, corruption and “anti-people, anti-Dalit and anti-development” policies.

The presence of the top leadership signalled the party’s intent to turn the padayatra into a major political campaign against the government.

Former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Vijayendra, Opposition Leader in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former ministers B Sriramulu, G Janardhana Reddy and CT Ravi, along with Raju Gouda, K Shivanagouda Nayak, MPs Govinda Karajol and Ramesh Jigajinagi, MLA Manappa Vajjal and other senior leaders participated in the event at GK Residency Ground on the Lingasugur-Bengaluru Bypass Road.

The leaders formally kicked off the padayatra by blowing trumpets, declaring that BJP will continue its campaign until the Congress government is “removed from power”.

Fight will continue beyond Sept 10, says Vijayendra

Vijayendra told reporters that the conclusion of the padayatra on September 10 will not mark the end of BJP’s campaign against the Congress government.

“All our senior leaders are participating in this padayatra. It will be a historic struggle,” he said, asserting that BJP will intensify its fight against “a corrupt and anti-people government”.

The BJP leadership accused the Congress government of neglecting the interests of the poor, dalits and the development of the state, and declared that the party will launch an organised political campaign to pave the way for the BJP-led NDA to return to power in the state.