CM DK Shivakumar may review Bill to use 5% of parkland

BENGALURU: After stiff opposition from various quarters, the state government is likely to review the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, that was passed in the legislative Houses recently.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Bengaluru, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would examine why the proposal to allocate 5% of park land for other purposes was brought in, what previous governments did and who was allotted which land. “I will get the files and the issue can be discussed again in the Assembly,” he said.

There is a need to check the Lalbagh land given for Metro and at also at other places across, he said

CM slams Opposition for skipping discussion

The chief minister said he is open to suggestions from the Opposition and will also consider views of the public. “My intention is not to create any confusion. Any decision will be taken keeping the larger public interest in mind,” he said.

Even though the monsoon session ended last week abruptly, Shivakumar is planning to hold a special legislative session soon. Responding to questions on park land in Bengaluru, the CM said there was no need for anyone to panic. “Nobody needs to be worried. I know how to protect park land,” he said.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government will create four Lalbagh gardens in Bengaluru. “How many parks did BJP create when they were in power,” he questioned.

He also slammed the Opposition for not taking part in the debate when the Bill was tabled in the House. They were busy taking part in the dharna, he said. “I am not rigid, let there be a debate, I am open to take up their suggestions,” he added.