Conditions not right for cloud seeding in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as the Karnataka government has formed two committees to take up cloud seeding in parts of the state in view of the drought situation, weathermen said the exercise is futile as conditions are not favourable.

Weather experts have cautioned the state government during the last couple of meetings, including one held on Monday, that conditions are not favourable for undertaking cloud seeding. They have suggested that the state government defer the cloud seeding plan from September 20 to October, when conditions could turn favourable. The Southwest monsoon will continue till October 10, so there is a longer window for cloud seeding, and the government should not rush the exercise, they said.

A senior official from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), who was part of the meeting, said cloud seeding can be done when the right clouds are present. But there are no hovering clouds, and neither is there any conducive forecast in the weeks ahead. The task of tracing clouds also seems futile as there are no systems forming in the oceans for cloud formation.

Officials from the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, India Meteorological Department, KSNDMC, Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Water Resources Department, retired professionals and experts were present at Monday’s meeting, where the monsoon pattern and drought situation were discussed.