Congress government out to loot Karnataka, allege BJP leaders

BENGALURU: BJP leaders have slammed the state Congress government over allegations of corruption in the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL), saying that Congress MLA K Ashok Kumar Rai’s letter shows how corruption is taking a new form under the Congress government.

BJP MLA and General Secretary V Sunil Kumar said the “other” expenses in all schemes implemented by the Congress government are increasing day by day. He alleged that a new 7% “ministers’ charge” has now been added as an additional expense.

Sunil Kumar said Rai’s letter exposing alleged irregularities in KRIDL is evidence that the Congress government is out to “loot” the state, alleging that the “robbery” by cabinet ministers who came through the “payment quota” has begun.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka demanded the immediate suspension of KRIDL officials allegedly involved in the commission racket and sought criminal cases against those responsible. He also urged a high-level, impartial probe into the alleged collection of money in the names of the department and Mangaluru district in-charge minister. “The allegations have been raised by a Congress MLA himself exposing corruption within its own government,’’ he said.