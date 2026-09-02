Congress MLA writes to CM on 7% kickback for KRIDL work

MANGALURU: Allegations of corruption in the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) have triggered a government-ordered inquiry after Puttur Congress MLA K Ashok Kumar Rai accused two engineers of demanding bribes from contractors in the names of ministers.

While RDPR Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered a high-level probe, KRIDL has denied any irregularity, maintaining that the disputed 7% deduction is an authorised administrative charge and not an illegal levy.

In a letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Rai sought a departmental inquiry into the conduct of KRIDL (Mangaluru division) executive engineer Vijay and junior engineer Prajwal. He alleged that contractors executing government works had complained of harassment, intimidation and illegal monetary demands by the two officials.

According to Rai, contractors alleged that the officials claimed monthly payments had to be made in the names of the district in-charge minister and the RDPR minister. He said the contractors were compelled to pay an additional 7% “KRIDL charge” and that those who questioned the demand were threatened.

Calling the allegations serious, Rai said corruption in publicly funded development works would undermine transparency, compromise the quality of infrastructure and erode public confidence in government institutions.

He urged the chief minister to order a fair and comprehensive departmental inquiry, suspend or transfer the two officials pending investigation and initiate disciplinary and legal action if the allegations are proved. He also sought recovery of any funds allegedly collected illegally.