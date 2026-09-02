Drought-hit tag not enough for relief, says G Parameshwara.

MYSURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said declaring an area drought-affected under State norms alone would not make it eligible for relief, as drought declaration and assistance have to be processed in accordance with the Union Government’s guidelines.

“Accordingly, we have declared 101 taluks as drought-affected. We will review the situation again after a week, and any additional areas that meet the prescribed criteria will also be declared drought-affected,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting drought-affected areas at Kattemalalavadi village in Hunsur taluk on Tuesday, Parameshwara said, “We will submit a comprehensive drought memorandum to the Union Government within the next two weeks. Thereafter, Central teams will visit the state and carry out an assessment. Relief funds will be released only after that process.”

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was inspecting drought-affected areas in Gadag today, while Parameshwara was reviewing the situation in Mysuru district.

“After these inspections, we will decide what kind of assistance should be provided to farmers and what measures need to be taken regarding crop insurance,” he said.