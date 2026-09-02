Karnataka to set up new foundation to protect cultural sites

BENGALURU: To protect cultural and heritage sites, the state Tourism Department and the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage are working to establish the Karnataka Heritage and Cultural Foundation (KHCF).

Tourism Minister KJ George said a proposal has been prepared and will be placed before the state Cabinet shortly to systematically conserve the state’s historical monuments, archaeological sites, museums and cultural assets, while also promoting Karnataka’s art, culture and heritage internationally.

George said a survey was conducted across 239 taluks in the state, during which nearly one lakh historical monuments and archaeological sites were identified. Given the scale and diversity of the state’s heritage, there is a need for a sustainable, long-term financial mechanism to conserve it, he added. The Foundation is envisioned as a platform to showcase state’s art, literature, architecture and cultural heritage across India and internationally.