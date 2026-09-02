Parks Bill should not pave way for use of Lalbagh land

BENGALURU: “When an alternative already exists, the proposed Metro Red Line, the state government has made a mistake by pursuing the tunnel road, for which it has passed the Karnataka Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, allowing it to use 5 per cent of parkland for public utilities, including Lalbagh,” opine experts.

They said the government should complete pending Metro and Suburban Rail projects, electrify the BMTC fleet, and stressed that Bengaluru does not need a tunnel project at all.

Environmentalist Akshay Heblikar opposed the proposed amendment alienating parkland. “Parks were created to provide citizens with open and green spaces, and should not be repeatedly diverted for infrastructure projects. Instead of relying on large tunnel projects, the government should focus on improving existing roads, introducing one-way systems, developing interconnected flyover loops and redesigning major junctions to help reduce traffic congestion in the city,” he said.

Founder and member of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, NS Mukunda, said the Bill was passed solely to enable the use of Lalbagh land for the tunnel project, while other experts echoed the same view.

He said the government should first complete all pending Metro, Suburban Rail projects and replace the entire BMTC fleet with electric buses before pursuing “fancy projects” like the tunnel road, which he said was not the solution.

He opposed the proposal to divert 5 per cent of parkland, noting that the city has nearly 1,400 acres of public parks and 5 per cent would amount to around 70 acres. “The government should create more parks and plant trees along roads to mitigate the effects of climate change,” said Mukunda, urging the authorities to declare all parks as heritage areas.