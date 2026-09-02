There will be no lapses in drought declaration, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that all precautions will be taken to ensure that there are no technical lapses in the drought declaration process so that Karnataka’s case can be presented effectively before the Central team that arrives here to assess the situation.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said 102 taluks have been declared drought-hit in the state. Assessments are being conducted in various parts of the state, with reports being received every week or 15 days.

“When the Central team visits, we have to defend our case with proper evidence. There should be no technical errors. Therefore, we are conducting a comprehensive assessment,” he said. The CM said reports are being sought from officials after lapses were detected in several affected districts, including Dharwad and Gadag.

He is also visiting the affected areas to assess the situation. He will also visit Bagalkot soon. “There is no need to panic. The affected areas will be declared drought-hit. My own Kanakapura constituency has not been declared drought-hit as it does not meet certain criteria.

There are certain Central guidelines to be met. The Central team will visit and also assess the situation,” Shivakumar said.

He reiterated that revenue, agriculture and other departments concerned will jointly assess the situation.

CM condemns FIR against Rahul

Reacting to the FIR registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CM DK Shivakumar termed it a politically motivated action. “What wrong has Rahul Gandhi done? It is his right to fight for the youth and the country. It is a right guaranteed by the Constitution. We all stand with him,’’ he said. On BJP’s padayatra, he said it is good that leaders of that party have started it. “We see an opportunity in it. Our party is also ready with a counter-strategy,’’ he added.