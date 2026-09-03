BJP free to hold protests, says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Taking a dig at the BJP’s ongoing Ballari Chalo padayatra, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the saffron party is free to take out rallies and stage protests anywhere in the state and nobody would stop it. “Those who want to take out a padayatra are free to do so.

They can go beyond Ballari and tour the entire state if they wish,” he told reporters on Wednesday. Jarkiholi said protesting is a democratic right and the government has no authority to prevent the BJP from raising issues.

On BJP’s allegations regarding the KPSC recruitment scam, Jarkiholi said party leaders had announced that they would release documents to substantiate their charges, but had not done so yet. He said an inquiry into the matter has already been conducted.

“Priyank Kharge is minister in charge of the department concerned. Once the BJP releases the documents, they can be examined and action can be considered,” he said. On the arrest of a BJP office-bearer, Jarkiholi said the party itself should respond to the issue.