BY Vijayendra tells CM to work for Dalits, BCs or face polls

RAICHUR: The BJP padayatra, led by its state president BY Vijayendra, resumed on Day 2 from Santhekellur village in Maski taluk, Raichur, on Wednesday morning with party leaders offering prayers at the Krishi Rishi Ghanamutt Shivayogi Mutt.

Women tied rakhi on Vijayendra’s hand, applied tilak on his forehead and wished him well. BJP workers welcomed the padayatra in the villages of Bedara Karlakunti and Ankushadoddi on the way. Arrangements were made for food and rest near Mudabala Cross for thousands of people who participated in the padayatra. The padayatra proceeded towards Maski town after 4 pm.

Accusing the Congress government of corruption and anti-people policies, Vijayendra said, “If this government cannot provide justice to Dalits and backward classes, then Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should dissolve the Assembly and face elections. Then the people will decide.”

Speaking to the media near Maski, he said the Congress, which came to power in the name of Dalits, has been meting injustice to them for the last three and a half years. “They committed a Rs.187 crore scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation.

Reservation was not implemented properly. They did not provide jobs to the youth on the pretext of reservation. They completely neglected not only Dalits but all communities,” he said. “We have already conducted a drought observation in the state on behalf of the BJP. The CM and DCM have now started drought observation. The BJP’s padayatra is the reason they are doing this,” he said.