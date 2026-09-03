Cauvery Handicrafts eyes Rs 5 crore online sales in three years

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at expanding the market reach of Karnataka’s renowned handicrafts across India and overseas, the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (KSHDCL) is giving Cauvery Handicrafts a new digital identity. A modern, upgraded e-commerce portal is being developed and is proposed to be launched during the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Through the new digital platform, Cauvery Handicrafts aims to increase its annual online sales from the current Rs 70 lakh to Rs 5 crore within the next three years.

“Karnataka’s handicrafts represent a unique heritage and the exceptional skills of our artisans. Our objective is to take these products to a much larger customer base through digital markets.

Through the new portal, we aim to increase Cauvery’s annual online sales to Rs 5 crore within three years, while creating new market opportunities for our artisans,” said Rohini Sindhuri, Secretary to Government, MSME, Mines and Textiles Department.

One of the key features of the new portal will be the ‘Customise Product’ facility. Customers will be able to submit specific requirements relating to size, design, colour, material, engraving, personalisation, quantity and packaging. The facility can also be used for corporate gifting and special-event requirements.

The upgraded portal will serve as a digital extension of Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium, connecting Karnataka’s artisans and their craftsmanship with a wider modern marketplace.