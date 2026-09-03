Chief Secretary orders fast-tracking of construction work in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has directed all government departments, boards, corporations and implementing agencies to begin physical construction works within the timelines fixed in tenders or work orders, and, in any case, no later than 30 days after the work order is issued. Delaying projects for traditional ceremonies such as Bhoomi Puja, foundation-stone laying or formal inaugurations will no longer be accepted as a valid reason.

The circular, issued on August 29, 2026, follows observations that many projects remain stalled even after tenders are finalised and work orders given, because officials wait for protocol events. These delays, the circular notes, push up costs, create contractual complications, force extensions of completion periods and invite administrative and legal problems.

The new instructions are: Every physical work must start within the period specified in the tender, contract or work order. Where no shorter period is fixed, work cannot be postponed beyond 30 days from the date of the work order; before issuing a work order, departments must, as far as possible, ensure land availability, technical and administrative clearances, drawings, funds and other prerequisites are in place; officials must ensure contractors take necessary steps to begin work on time; if Bhoomi Puja, foundation-stone laying or inauguration ceremonies are required under protocol, they must be held within 30 days.